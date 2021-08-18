United Airlines reminds flight attendants not to tape unruly passengers following incidents on other airlines
United Airlines has reminded its flight attendants to refrain from using tape to deal with unruly passengers following a number of incidents on other airlines. In a weekly memo obtained by Business Insider, John Slater, United’s senior vice president of inflight services, told flight attendants that there are designated items on board that may be used in difficult situations and that alternative measures, such as tape, should never be used.whdh.com
