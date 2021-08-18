Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

United Airlines reminds flight attendants not to tape unruly passengers following incidents on other airlines

By Brooke Coupal
whdh.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Airlines has reminded its flight attendants to refrain from using tape to deal with unruly passengers following a number of incidents on other airlines. In a weekly memo obtained by Business Insider, John Slater, United’s senior vice president of inflight services, told flight attendants that there are designated items on board that may be used in difficult situations and that alternative measures, such as tape, should never be used.

whdh.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Frontier Airlines#Duct Tape#Sunbeam Television#Business Insider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Related
LifestyleCleveland News - Fox 8

13-year-old American Airlines passenger duct-taped to seat after in-flight incident, video shows

(NEXSTAR) – A 13-year-old boy flying with American Airlines reportedly needed to be restrained with duct tape after becoming belligerent on a Tuesday flight. The incident took place on a flight from Maui to Los Angeles, American Airlines confirmed. Witnesses who spoke with KCAL said the boy had attempted to kick out a window before passengers and crew attempted to restrain him to his seat. He also became physical with his mother, according to the outlet.
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

Never Wear This One Thing on a Plane, Flight Attendant Warns

Deciding what to wear on the airplane is a decision you'll have to live with for hours. Finding the sweet spot between being comfortable but not looking like you're wearing pajamas when you check in to your hotel can be a challenge. There's also the additional conundrum of finding a way to dress appropriately for the weather at the location you're taking off from, while also being dressed comfortably for the temperature at the place you're flying into. But if you've got one last summer vacation coming up, there's one thing you should absolutely not wear. A flight attendant recently urged passengers to avoid wearing one particular article of clothing on a plane. Read on to find out what it is.
Public SafetyNew York Post

Stuck seat led to wild brawl on American Airlines flight: witness

A wild fistfight broke out between two passengers on an American Airlines flight — over a reclined seat that got stuck, footage shows. The clip, obtained by KXAN, shows two men trading blows in the cramped cabin as other travelers look on and beg them to stop during Sunday’s trip from New Orleans to Austin, Texas.
Lifestyletravelawaits.com

Flight Attendants Reveal 13 Things You Should Always Pack In Your Carry-On

TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. If you’ve flown recently and everything went smoothly from gate to gate, consider yourself lucky. Delayed and canceled flights seem to be more of the norm than the exception and challenges all airlines are experiencing. It’s draining for travelers, and especially the crews, so a passionate group of flight attendants with decades of experience shared their advice on what everyone should bring with them to the airport the next time you fly.
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

10 Secrets Flight Attendants Will Never Tell You

So much of flying happens behind the scenes. There's a whole world of protocol, rules, secrets and codes that even the most seasoned travelers often know nothing about. The more you know about air travel, the safer you'll be in making future decisions. Read on to learn more about what flight attendants aren't telling you.
Public Health850wftl.com

Fully vaccinated flight attendant dies of COVID-19

The mother of a Southwest flight attendant is reporting that her son died due to COVID -19 complications despite being vaccinated. 36-year-old Maurice “Reggie” Shepperson passed away on Tuesday after spending nearly a month in the hospital. His mother says he contracted the virus in July and was placed on...
LifestyleWKRG

The best carry-on bag for every airline

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Wondering which carry-on bag to take on your next adventure? There are a couple of things to consider depending not only on your personal needs but also on the carry-on requirements of the airline you’re flying with. Most of them...
IndustryPosted by
BoardingArea

American Airlines Still Playing This Game At The Gates

In 2019, I was pretty well up to date with the games airlines played to keep their flights on time. We knew that they’d try to gate check as many bags as possible to board planes faster. American Airlines was notorious for telling us our properly sized luggage wouldn’t fit in the overhead bins.
Aerospace & DefenseNewsweek

American Airlines Cancels Nearly 300 Flights, Most Due to Pilot Shortages

American Airlines had to cancel nearly 300 flights by early afternoon Tuesday, mostly due to a lack of pilots, the Associated Press reported. Airlines like American and Spirit are scrambling to deal with the increase in travel demand this summer as they have fewer employees than before the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. air travel has already recovered to about 80 percent of 2019 levels.

Comments / 0

Community Policy