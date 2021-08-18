Cancel
Volleyball

Florida Gators volleyball picked to finish second in the SEC

By Andrew Spivey
Gator Country
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Kentucky, the defending National Champion, was tabbed the preseason favorite for the 2021 SEC volleyball season, according to the SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll. The Wildcats, who finished 24-1 overall and 19-1 in the SEC last season, received seven of the 13 first-place votes and 139 points in...

