Hunt County, TX

Hunt County Judge, Commissioners Support New Jail Bond Initiative

ketr.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoters in Hunt County will decide in the Nov. 2 general election whether to approve a $75 million bond for a new jail. The proposed facility would also host offices for county officials, and could also include a new court. Hunt County will likely need either a new district court or county court within a decade, Judge Bobby Stovall said. County commissioners voted unanimously to add the measure to local ballots during an Aug. 16 special session. " class="wysiwyg-break drupal-content" src="/sites/all/modules/contrib/wysiwyg/plugins/break/images/spacer.gif" title="<--break-->">In this edition of North By Northeast, Stovall and county commissioner Steven Harrison discuss the new jail proposal and other county business, including a new office planned for Commerce, and the county delivering emergency federal funds to the hospital district to help with the COVID-19 surge.

www.ketr.org

Comments / 0

