The Daily Bee: BVB Players Give Their Post-Supercup Thoughts
The DFB Supercup has come and gone. Marco Rose’s Borussia Dortmund suffered its first taste of defeat, falling to Bayern Munich 3-1. It was BVB’s sixth straight loss to Bayern Munich, which extended a losing streak that extends back to the Fall of 2018. It was a disappointing performance but ultimately not a heartbreaking one. There were positives to appreciate and negatives to learn from; lessons that will hopefully help Dortmund improve as the season goes on.www.fearthewall.com
