Protesting masks

A group of about a dozen concerned individuals gathered outside the Whitley County Board of Education office on Aug. 11 to protest the governor’s mask mandate. “We are a group of parents standing up for our children’s rights,” said Stacie Reyes. “We do not comply. Rand Paul stated that, and if they are trying to mandate a mask then they can try to mandate other things. We are standing up for our rights and freedoms and especially for our children.”