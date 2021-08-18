Cancel
Frederick, MD

New Spire Arts concert series announced with new roster

By Lauren LaRocca
The Frederick News-Post
 7 days ago
Singer-songwriter Dennis Quaid will perform at the Ausherman Theatre on Oct. 30. DERREK KUPISH

New Spire Arts announces the replacement of BJ Thomas (due to his untimely death last May) on its 2021-2022 Concert Series roster with a new artist. Subscriptions for the entire series are currently on sale. Single tickets go on sale 30 days in advance of each single event.

The series opens with virtuosic fiddler and dancer April Verch along with her sidekick, Cody Walters, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 in the Ausherman Theatre.

Best known as an actor, Dennis Quaid is also a passionate musician and songwriter and will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Ausherman Theatre. VIP tickets for a meet and greet are limited and available first to subscribers.

Already known to Frederick music lovers, the dazzling California Guitar Trio will be joined by guitarist Trace Bundy in the Ausherman Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20.

Appearing for the first time in the region, the the Julian Bliss Septet, a sophisticated Dixieland and swing jazz septet that has made its mark around the world, comes to the Ausherman Theatre on Feb. 18.

The inaugural New Spire Arts Concert Series finishes with a bang on March 10 with the Canadian Brass at 7:30 p.m. at the Ausherman Theatre.

Subscriptions offer patrons a 25-percent discount off the prices of individual tickets and also offers the best seats in the house, one drink from the bar, and free parking at the Patrick Street Garage. Subscriptions start at $135 for all five concerts; $155 with a VIP ticket for Dennis Quaid.

Ausherman Theatre is at 15 W. Patrick St. in downtown Frederick. Learn more or subscribe at newspirearts.org.

Frederick, MD
