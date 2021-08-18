Milwaukee Bucks: 3 lofty goals for Brook Lopez during 2021-22 season
The scrutiny surrounding Brook Lopez reached all-time levels during the 2020-21 regular season with the Milwaukee Bucks. As the Bucks emphasized experimenting with lineups, most notably small-ball, Lopez was often viewed as the odd man out, finding himself on the sidelines in key moments. Due to this newfound expandability, some even clamored for him to be traded so the team could continue running their smaller lineups more frequently.behindthebuckpass.com
