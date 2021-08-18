Milwaukee Bucks: 3 lofty goals for Brook Lopez during 2021-22 season

Following their title-winning season, the Milwaukee Bucks had a quietly successful offseason by most standards. While there were not many seismic moves made, they made a few smaller moves here and there to patch up some of their biggest holes through free agency and trade. Among the faces, both new and old, head coach Mike Budenholzer will have to sort through all the abundance of talent on this roster to try and piece together a rotation for next season, a problem any championship-winning coach loves to have.