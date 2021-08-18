Idaho is Home to Three of The Most Expensive Small Towns in America

I stumbled on an article from Only In Your State and found the spot I'll be staying at when I take a trip there. The Climbers Ranch is a group of primitive style cabins that is perfect lodging for someone that doesn't want to pay pricey hotel costs and really only needs a place to sleep and hangout when not climbing or exploring. The ranch is located just north of one of my favorite areas in Jackson Hole...Moose, Wy. The ranch has been around since the early 70's and offers the bare minimum, but enough to be comfortable, at an affordable price.