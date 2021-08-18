Cancel
Sun City events to celebrate Life Under the Sun

blufftontoday.com
 7 days ago

Residents in Sun City hail from around the world, but they all have one thing in common: They moved here to enjoy the active adult lifestyle in the sunny Lowcountry. A series of events this fall is aimed to help residents celebrate Life Under the Sun. This celebration of Sun...

www.blufftontoday.com

Imperial Beach, CAkusi.com

Sun & Sea Festival in Imperial Beach is a free community event

IMPERIAL BEACH, CA (KUSI)- The 2021 Sun & Sea Festival is back in Imperial Beach, CA. The tradition of making sandcastles is the communities favorite part. This year looked a little different due to COVID-19 restrictions but the sandcastles were still built. You can’t miss this giant sandcastle in IB. At night and early morning, it’s lit up in color!
Sun City, AZyourvalley.net

Agilla students benefit from Sun City generosity

Aguila youngsters will step a little higher this year when they return to school because of the generosity of Sun City residents. Earlier this year, the Sun City Posse began its “Mission of Joy” campaign to collect school supplies for the students in Aguila. The project was a joint effort with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
Musicyoursun.com

Sun Events announces concert season

After the past 18 months of limited live entertainment, Sun Events is excited to announce a full season of upcoming top-tier tribute concerts and nationally recognized entertainment coming to Venice and Punta Gorda. As the entertainment industry slowly returns to its previous state before COVID-19, Sun Events is thrilled to...
El Paso, TXEl Paso News

Chalk the Block returns to Sun City in October

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Chalk the Block, a public arts festival held in downtown El Paso, will return in October. The festival, which features more than 200 local, national and international artists, is celebrating its 14th year and will occur on Oct. 9 and Oct. 10 in the Downtown Arts District.
Charitieselpasoheraldpost.com

The Great Khalid Foundation announces Sun City Gala event for October

The Great Khalid Foundation officials announced Monday the inaugural Sun City Gala, with proceeds benefitting their year-round initiatives. “This gala is two years in the making and we are beyond thrilled to make this announcement today,” said Linda Wolfe, Executive Director of The Great Khalid Foundation, “we want to celebrate the work we’ve accomplished and raise funds so we can grow all the programs that serve our community.”
Festivaleastcentraliowanews.com

Sun Editorial: Kudos to another successful community celebration

Lisbon Sauerkraut Days was another success. There were brats and sauerkraut, as promised. Sure, there was some iffy weather on Thursday, but the ice cream social and fireworks were able to move forward. Without rides, the committee was able to expand the number of food vendors for the weekend. There...
Marshall, MOkmmo.com

SUCCESSFUL TURN OUT FOR MARSHALL SHOPPING UNDER THE SUN

The Marshall Square was filled with vendors, classic cars and lots of activities for adults and children last weekend. The Marshall Cultural Council’s Shopping Under the Sun event took place on Saturday, August 7. According to the Marshall Cultural Council president, Ashley Boock, the event took place on a warm...
Musicblufftontoday.com

Outdoor music events abound in Sun City

Residents will have opportunities to enjoy the outdoors and live music with several upcoming events in Sun City. Soundwaves Wednesday, Live by the Lake, and Music in the Square all feature local acts to keep residents dancing. It all starts with Soundwaves Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. today at the Hidden...
Sun City, AZyourvalley.net

New infusion center services Sun Cities

There is a new clinic coming to Sun City, ready to serve those in the Northwest Valley. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. The five stories do not include our exclusive content written by our journalists. For $5.99, less...
Bluffton, SCblufftontoday.com

10th annual Bluffton Boiled Peanut Festival scheduled for September

The 10th annual Bluffton Boiled Peanut Festival is scheduled for noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at Common Ground at the Heyward House Museum and Welcome Center. Judges will select winners in the boiled peanut cook-off, with categories including traditional, spicy and creative. Admission is $15 and children 10 and...
Imperial Beach, CAkusi.com

Sun & Sea Festival 2021 transforms into sandcastle city in Imperial Beach, CA

IMPERIAL BEACH, CA (KUSI)- The 2021 Sun & Sea Festival in Imperial Beach, CA is an event the community looks forward to each and every year. The IB Sun & Sea Festival will be held August 14th- August, 22nd. Summertime in Imperial Beach with friends and family is something all look forward to each year. However, the Sun & Sea Festival’s sandcastles are an Imperial Beach tradition. San Diego County’s largest sandcastle competition will be replaced by the largest sandcastle ever built on Imperial Beach sand. This massive sandcastle will be built at Portwood Pier Plaza by the multi-award-winning professional team and hometown favorite, I.B. Posse. This event is funded by the County of San Diego Community Enhancement Grant Program.
Public Healthyourvalley.net

Sun Cities clubs serving during the pandemic and beyond

Two Sun Cities service clubs are looking forward to ramping up activity in the coming months after a slow year during 2020 caused by the pandemic. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. The five stories do not include our exclusive content written by our journalists.
Bluffton, SCblufftontoday.com

Sun City briefs

Chief John Thompson from the Bluffton Township Fire District will hold a town hall today at 9 a.m. at Magnolia Hall and via Zoom. He will share news specific to proposed services for Sun City residents and provide details about response times within Sun City from the fire station on William Pope Drive. He will also discuss information about a proposed partnership with the Community Association that would help decrease response times and provide exemplary service to residents when needed.
Animalshometownheadlines.com

Keith Mickler’s Rome Grown: ‘They’re everywhere, they’re everywhere!’ The dreaded Armyworm is marching across numerous local lawns.

Does your lawn look like a herd of goats have attacked it? Leaving brown dead spots, patches, or maybe nothing but bare ground? If you take a close look, you will more than likely see armyworms marching across the lawn, eating everything in their path. If you answered yes, you have been invaded by a brigade of fall armyworms, and they mean business.
Troy, OHtippnews.com

Live Music at Hobart Arena

Hobart Arena has been rocking Troy Ohio since the early 1950’s. That legacy continues to this day!. Make the most of your night out in Troy and enjoy dining in one of our unique restaurants. The post Live Music at Hobart Arena appeared first on Home Grown Great.

