Sun City events to celebrate Life Under the Sun

IMPERIAL BEACH, CA (KUSI)- The 2021 Sun & Sea Festival in Imperial Beach, CA is an event the community looks forward to each and every year. The IB Sun & Sea Festival will be held August 14th- August, 22nd. Summertime in Imperial Beach with friends and family is something all look forward to each year. However, the Sun & Sea Festival’s sandcastles are an Imperial Beach tradition. San Diego County’s largest sandcastle competition will be replaced by the largest sandcastle ever built on Imperial Beach sand. This massive sandcastle will be built at Portwood Pier Plaza by the multi-award-winning professional team and hometown favorite, I.B. Posse. This event is funded by the County of San Diego Community Enhancement Grant Program.