Test your knowledge: How well do you know the schools from your favorite TV shows and movies?
With students now going back to school or preparing for that very moment, there are probably lots of groans over the fact that summer is about to end -- and understandably so. But for those who feel that way, here’s a suggestion to make you feel better: Close your eyes and pretend you are going back to school with some of the most famous TV and film characters ever, in their fictional settings.www.news4jax.com
Comments / 0