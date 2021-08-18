Test your knowledge: How well do you know the schools from your favorite TV shows and movies?

Netflix is not only a handy app for entertainment at home, but it can also be used when you are on the go to watch a wide range of movies and TV shows almost anywhere. No matter what your favorite genre, or what show you’re watching right now, you don’t have to give it up while you’re traveling, whether you want something to do on a long fight or a way to pass the time at your accommodation. However, accessing Netflix when you travel can be trickier. Some titles might not be available in your destination and streaming movies and shows might not always be easy if you don’t have the greatest internet connection. Here are some tips to keep in mind to make it easier for you to watch Netflix wherever you go.