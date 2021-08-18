Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

A BTS-Backed Social Network for Fandoms Wants to Revolutionize Stan Culture

By Samantha Hissong
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WwaRe_0bVGHQ7U00

Here’s an open secret: Record-label executives do not run the music industry these days. Super-fans — a fierce breed of individuals who work day jobs and night jobs, attend schools, maintain relationships and hobbies, and still find time to learn everything there is to possibly know about the artists behind their favorite music, record themselves learning acoustic-guitar covers or complex choreography, create fan fiction, design their own merch, and promote new releases online with absolute fervor — are the real power brokers by sheer force of will.

These artist champions, however, are often treated like second-class citizens in the business they uphold. Now, Fave , a new platform focused on bettering fan-to-fan relationships, wants to change that. On Wednesday, August 18th, the app will take one big step out of its beta status to launch a section devoted entirely to the BTS Army.

What exactly do these individualized sections house, though? Fave CEO Jacquelle Amankonah Horton tells Rolling Stone that the uniquely organized hubs will let fandom members post videos and photos, as well as basic text content — so fans can share timely updates with speed. These fans can customize their profiles to highlight their own stories — explaining why and how they became a fan, and listing milestones like when and where they met their beloved stars. They will also be able to participate in fandom-specific quizzes and competitions that, according to Horton, allow them to win special prizes and/or points that then allow them to “prove their top-fan status.” Also, live video rooms that support watch parties could be a chance to organize trivia nights together — or even talent shows that let fans show off dances they create, along with songs they write inspired by their favorite artist.

Lately, artists have gotten in the habit of creating their own “talk shows” by using tools like Instagram Live, and Fave is eager to help fans mirror those. Horton says a cooking class for the BTS Army is also on the way: “One of the members did ‘Eat Jin ,’ so we’re gonna host Eat Army,” explains Horton — a whip-smart 31-year-old, who got her master’s degree from USC at 20, before going on to hold multiyear positions at BET, YouTube, and Google, and eventually founding Fave.

Eat Army — which is scheduled for Monday, August 23rd — is just one of many launch-month events Fave has in store. Before that happens, to celebrate day one on August 18th, Fave will host Army Log, a spinoff of Bangtan Log that will let fans share their stories of joining Army. On August 21st, the platform will reveal a slew of opportunities to celebrate the one-year anniversary of hit song “Dynamite.”

Then, August 24th will be a day reserved for discussing BTS’ 2013 album 2 Cool for Skool. A karaoke night will take place on August 27th. August 31st and September 1st — Jungkook ’s birthday — will be devoted entirely to celebrating the nearly 24-year-old BTS member. It’s still unclear if BTS members will make any sort of virtual appearances during these events.

In general, the artists themselves can be as engaged as they want to be on Fave. Horton says that Fave lets every celebrity know that these hubs are being created prior to their construction, but she wants to let the busier — or more-skeptical ones — observe from afar if they wish. However, if they want to be involved, they could hop on Fave to have fans vote on album artwork ideas or create dream set lists.

Fave is also introducing a new kind of passive revenue stream for artists. On Wednesday, Fave will launch its marketplace, which Horton describes as an Etsy-esque space for the buying, selling, and trading of user-generated merch. Here’s the kicker, though: The musical artists who inspire said merch can request a 10 percent royalty if they so wish. (Fave, by the way, will also take 10 percent; these cuts are applied every time an item is resold on the platform as well.) Horton says she asked “a bunch of fans” if they would be deterred by such unofficial options. “They were like, ‘No. I actually might want these more, because these fan-made things are high quality and unique,'” she recalls. “People get excited to have an exclusive version of something — something that could even be one-of-one or one-of-10 — and they get excited to support small businesses and fellow fans.”

If the artist wants to be involved in marketplace transactions, it’s just the cherry on top, she says. Artists often feel like they need to send take-down notices when their likeness or intellectual property is used without their permission, Horton explains, but this development lets the well-intentioned fan move forward. “They’re doing this because they adore you,” Horton says to the proverbial artist, exasperated. “It’s unfortunate that the incentive isn’t aligned and you feel like they’re stealing from you.” She believes her solution is a “win-win.” She urges people to think about the floodgates this could open: While artists have to design merch that even their most passive fans will like, superfans can design merch based on memes, so-called Easter eggs, and fandom-specific inside jokes. “And they feel like they’re in business with the artist. That’s cool to them. It’s like, ‘I’m supporting them in this way through what I am doing?! The tables have turned!'”

“Fans are deeply passionate, and yet, on today’s social platforms, they can just like, heart, and comment — these small transactions that do not take advantage of this depth of passion.”

While Horton is aware that fans often end up congregating on general networks like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, she also knows that those platforms do not cater to the fan. “Fans are deeply passionate, and yet, on today’s social platforms, they can just like, heart, and comment — these small transactions that do not take advantage of this depth of passion,” Horton says. “We [at Fave] want to know the story behind the heart. These people are creating extensions of entire worlds; we want to empower them to share their perspectives of their broader worlds, instead of only consuming.” Additionally, Horton points out, the more-general social networks often put the fan in a vulnerable position. “Sure, I may be on there, but so is my co-worker — and my best friend from school is on there. They don’t care about the fact that I love Justin Bieber this much, and they might judge me if I fan out crazily in my stories.”

Random sweepstakes on artists’ own websites have their flaws as well. The first person to nab tickets to an exclusive meet and greet, for example, may have an advantage like faster Wifi or financial wealth, both of which have nothing to do with their fan power. (Plus, there’s always those pesky scalper bots.) What if there was a barrier of entry that made superfans prove that they were indeed superfans before they could proceed, though? Fave is working on a plan to do this in a way that doesn’t also intimidate or isolate genuine participants in the process. “Fans have told us things like, ‘I see these random sweepstakes all the time. Meanwhile, I’ve been a fan since 2002 and I haven’t gotten anything — just because it’s random. I wish there was a way I could prove my worth and show that I’m a deserving fan who should get exclusive access to this thing.'” She says another fan pointed out that popular, late-night TV shows often use services like seat-filler websites to pack their audiences: “No,” she exclaims. “They should be the fans!”

Another key aspect to what Fave is doing revolves around giving artists more powerful, detailed data about their fans. On other platforms, they may be able to see a fan’s username and location, but that doesn’t tell them much. “You need to understand that ‘Fan A’ buys this much, goes live once a week, listens this much, and went to your VIP experience in 2012. [On other platforms] you know that they’re a big fan but you don’t know anything else: Why are they a big fan? How new are they? And how much influence do they have? Sometimes, business is business — so if you interact with one fan, as opposed to another, that’s going to take you further and get more eyeballs. If you have to pick and choose, there are ways to strategize better. And then, act on that. Given that Fan A created this merch for you and it’s actually doing quite well in the Fave marketplace, why don’t you feature it in your store or take it on tour with you?”

Currently, Fave has a Swifties section for Taylor Swift fans is in beta. Fave is also letting its users vote on which fandoms it should invite next; options include Justin Bieber’s Beliebers, Selena Gomez’s Selenatos, Beyoncé’s Bey Hive, Harry Styles’ Stylers, Ariana Grande’s Arianators, Dua Lipa’s Loves, The Weeknd’s XO Crew, Blackpink’s Blinks, Megan Thee Stallion’s Hotties, Billie Eilish’s still-unnamed fandom, Olivia Rodrigo’s Livies, Bad Bunny’s fandom, Cardi B’s Bardi Gang, and Tate McRae’s Tater Tots.

Horton, who left her job at Google in the spring of 2021 to focus entirely on getting Fave off the ground, has already raised more than $2 million in funding — and that’s before going through a Series A round of investments, which she hopes to do by the end of this year. Horton won “Startup of the Year” at last year’s Music Tectonics conference, which she says led to her connecting with leading venture capitalists and major music companies. Her first meeting with Hybe, the label and management giant that represents BTS , came in February; by the end of April, they had become one of Fave’s biggest investors.

“We had a 20-minute meeting scheduled,” Horton says of her initial interactions with Hybe executives. “Within the first few minutes, I could see that they weren’t paying much attention to me; they were on their phones. And then, like nine minutes in, they go, ‘Sorry, we were just texting each other saying we must invest in your company.” She says they pretty quickly started throwing around the idea of acquisition, but Horton claims she wanted to prove herself first. “They’re very excited and interested. They told me this was one of the fastest deals they’ve done; it’s also the earliest-stage company they’ve invested in. They’re looking at this as their U.S. entry into the fandom business. On our end, we saw that this coupled with their acquisition of Ithaca Holdings allows for them to have a much-fuller picture of music in the West.”

Horton, who previously helped develop the YouTube creators program, as well as BET’s 106 & Park app, BET Awards app, BET Experience app, and BET NOW app, has seemingly plucked inspiration from all the fan-centric parts of broader platforms. In theory, with her expertise, Fave could help keep an artist’s brand alive and relevant with minimal to no added effort from the artist. “The artist always has the responsibility on their shoulders to create content, create more content, pump out something else for their fans to consume,” Horton says. “We see that on YouTube, Patreon, all the creator-to-fan things. What’s been missing is a place just for fans to come together and interact with each other.” She’s not wrong. TikTok’s algorithm, for example, encourages users to post something new every single day if they want to boost engagement — and it’s not as simple as just posting whatever whenever; users may want to cater their content so that its unique to the platform and goes up at a time that best suits their targeted demographic. That’s a full-time marketing job that artists are now feeling the pressure to take on, along with everything else that goes into “making it.”

Horton isn’t a suit in fan’s clothing either; she says friends jokingly call her “the original Stan,” referencing the Eminem song title from 2000 that turned into a hyper-popular colloquialism. “I would watch 8 Mile every single night,” she says of her love of Eminem. “To this day, I could probably spit any battle he’s ever done. I celebrated his birthday, knew how many freckles he had, and I wouldn’t let my parents come into my room until they said his name. But I couldn’t afford to go to all of his concerts or buy the $70 merch. I then realized that the artist and the industry were getting nothing from me, even though I was sitting in my bedroom completely obsessed with this person. I would just walk around with white-out on my backpack repping like crazy.” She knows firsthand how important artist-specific communities can be, pointing, too, to the many people she knows who have met their best friends, roommates, and romantic partners through fandoms.

All that said, though, Horton is not a one-woman show. She credits a lot of Fave’s potential success to the younger fans she’s hired as consultants. “We’ve partnered with these people to learn more about the influencers within these fandoms that the fandoms trust,” she says, adding that they provide crucial information about fandom politics and beefs that must be managed in weaving a multi-fandom web. “We work with them to better understand the inside jokes, Easter eggs, and what’s important to them.”

Horton hopes to expand Fave’s team exponentially in the coming months. And as Fave grows, her main concern is keeping the platform safe, hate free, malleable, and fan first. “One of our fans told us this was a dream come true for Army,” she says. “Living up to that expectation — and really having this be a place where they can rely on immersing in their world — is everything. We have goals to add dozens more fandoms and features by the end of the year, but we need the fans to be along for the ride.”

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Tate Mcrae
Person
Dua Lipa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fandoms#Social Networks#The Fandom#The Bts Army#Instagram Live#Eat Army#Usc#Army Log#Bangtan Log
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
Related
MusicRolling Stone

My Tips for Promoting Music Artists in the Digital Age

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Whether you just started producing music or have been releasing music for years, promoting your music as a brand is a never-ending task. Based on my experience owning a music blog, My Wedding Songs, and having been in the digital marketing space for several decades, I’ve learned a few tips that can help musicians be more successful in promoting their music and brand. Here are a few tips to get you started in the right direction.
MusicRolling Stone

Lorde Vibes Through a Quarter-Life Crisis on ‘Solar Power’

Nothing moves up a quarter-life crisis quite like a global climate catastrophe and a pandemic, so Lorde’s is right on time. With Solar Power, she’s right in the thick of it: wearied by teenage fame and capitalism, worried about the state of the earth and grieving the loss of her beloved dog Pearl. To abate the bubbling undercurrent of grief and stress, she escapes to the beachside resort in her mind. It’s the dawn of a new Lorde — dare we say, in her Margaritaville era? — trying to channel her inner chill to mixed results.
InternetRolling Stone

OnlyFans to Prohibit Sexually Explicit Material Starting in October

OnlyFans announced Thursday that the platform will begin blocking its more sexually explicit content in October. While the company will still allow their adult-content creators to post nude photographs and videos as permitted by their updated guidelines, the more pornographic material will be prohibited on the site, Bloomberg reports. OnlyFans...
New York City, NYRolling Stone

Santana and Rob Thomas Perform ‘Smooth’, ‘Move’ at NYC ‘Homecoming’ Concert

At Saturday’s We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert, Santana and Rob Thomas teamed up to debut their new single “Move” just three days following its release. The Central Park set also paid homage to their past as the duo delivered a groove-filled performance of their 1999 mega-hit “Smooth” to a crowd of roughly 60,000 attendees. Rapper-singer Wyclef Jean also joined Santana for the 2001 R&B fusion hit “Maria Maria.”
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

#LetNormaniPerform Trends As Singer Confirms She is NOT Booked for 2021 MTV VMAs

The MTV VMAs are on the bad side of fans of ‘Wild Side’ singer Normani. Two years after blowing the roof off the annual event with the inaugural live performance of her Platinum hit, ‘Motivation’ (click here to watch), the stageblazer’s supporters – affectionately called #NormaniNation – were expecting a redo with her current hit, ‘Wild.’
MusicPosted by
Teen Vogue

Beyoncé Shared a Virgo Yearbook With BTS’s Jungkook, Zendaya & More

Who better to declare that Virgo season is upon us than the Queen Virgo herself: Beyoncé Giselle Carter-Knowles?. As well as being the queen of the music industry, Beyoncé is known for using her website to share album news, shout out her peers in the industry, and raise awareness for problems like police brutality. But Virgo season required a special celebration. On August 22, Beyoncé shared her Virgo Season Yearbook, with 34 childhood pictures of celebrities and public figures. Featuring Keke Palmer, Amy Winehouse, Ava DuVernay, Nick Jonas, and more, the yearbook also included a treat for BTS fans: Jeon Jungkook, the youngest member of the Korean septet.
InternetInman.com

6 tips for expanding your network with social media

From sharing personal stories to engaging with your audience and creating valuable content, utilizing these tools will ensure your sphere of influence continues to grow. Social media has become one of the most important and useful tools for agents seeking to make their mark on the industry and market themselves and their listings. There’s no greater platform to reach a large audience and connect with potential clients around the world.
InternetScience Now

How social learning amplifies moral outrage expression in online social networks

Moral outrage shapes fundamental aspects of social life and is now widespread in online social networks. Here, we show how social learning processes amplify online moral outrage expressions over time. In two preregistered observational studies on Twitter (7331 users and 12.7 million total tweets) and two preregistered behavioral experiments (N = 240), we find that positive social feedback for outrage expressions increases the likelihood of future outrage expressions, consistent with principles of reinforcement learning. In addition, users conform their outrage expressions to the expressive norms of their social networks, suggesting norm learning also guides online outrage expressions. Norm learning overshadows reinforcement learning when normative information is readily observable: in ideologically extreme networks, where outrage expression is more common, users are less sensitive to social feedback when deciding whether to express outrage. Our findings highlight how platform design interacts with human learning mechanisms to affect moral discourse in digital public spaces.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

iPad Pro used to create AR effects in music video for Olivia Rodrigo's 'brutal'

Pop singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo used an iPad Pro and Apple Pencil to design some of the augmented reality effects for her latest music video. The music video for "brutal," which was released on Monday, features custom AR face masks created using Apple's iPad Pro and Apple Pencil. Alongside the music video's debut, Rodrigo also shared a few clips to TikTok and Instagram showing her editing the face masks.
Celebritiesd1softballnews.com

via social networks. The reason

The decision taken by the actress and singer is definitely drastic. Being a VIP also means having to deal with some aspects of the ‘job’ that focus everything on increasing one’s visibility. Like? There are many ways, among them without any doubt the social world, which always manages to give great satisfaction.
CelebritiesPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

These Uncomfortable Hip-Hop Moments Will Make You Cringe

The realm of hip-hop doesn’t have immunity when it comes to embarrassment. With technology and rap music advancing at the same speed, more cringeworthy moments have been captured over the last two decades via phones, cameras, voice recorders and anything else that you can find in the app store on your iPhone or in the electronics section of Walmart.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The new and fun duel of Maluma and J Balvin on social networks

The eternal pretty boy and Balvin debate the duel about who is the cutest for the fans. During much of their careers, Maluma and J Balvin were involved in comparisons and a supposed rivalry that was fed on social networks, a situation that a couple of years ago they both broke down by posing together on Instagram and joking about it.
CelebritiesPosted by
Vibe

Chlöe Bailey To Make Solo Debut On 2021 MTV VMAs Stage

While both vocalists of R&B duo ChloeXHalle have been busy with their individual endeavors, eldest sister Chlöe is getting ready to take center stage. The Grown-ish star will initiate a new era of her music career with a solo debut performance of her upcoming single, “Have Mercy” at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. She originally teased a snippet of the song in a short clip on social media, in celebration of her 23rd birthday on July 1. “This is 23,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, featuring Chlöe performing provocative choreography on a bed. “Have Mercy coming soon,”...
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Drake Holds at Number One on Artists 500 Chart

Drake spent another week on top of the Artists 500 chart — a position he has inhabited for 30 non-consecutive weeks, more than any other artist. He pulled in over 116 million streams. “Wants and Needs,” a collaboration with Lil Baby, was his top track.  Taylor Swift was a distant second on the chart, earning nearly 89 million streams in the latest tracking week. Impressively, she’s been in the Top Five on the Artists 500 for an entire year. Doja Cat fell just behind Swift at Number Three, powered by the success of hits like “Need to Know” and “Kiss Me...
Stanford, CAStanford Daily

The dark side of stan culture

Since the creation of the internet, online platforms and social media have made it increasingly easy for people to gain a digital following. With the internet providing hours of content and easily available information about digital celebrities and content creators, it’s no surprise that people find themselves increasingly attached to them, leading to the rise of the internet phenomena known as “stan culture.”
TV & VideosGrazia

Has Stan Culture Ruined Love Island?

Love Island has been a summer staple on our TV screen for six years, and in this time the show has developed in many ways - some for the better and others for the worst. Gone are the days where we could simply root for our favourites and voice our opinions on social media without intense backlash from ‘stans’ - the most enthusiastic and vocal fans of a particular contestant or couple in the villa.

Comments / 0

Community Policy