T-Mobile says hackers stole data of more than 40 million people

By Hamza Shaban
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

The names, birthdays and Social Security numbers of millions of T-Mobile customers were stolen by hackers, the cellphone carrier said Tuesday as it continues to investigate a data breach disclosed earlier this week. T-Mobile confirmed that perpetrators behind a cyberattack accessed personal information tied to about 7.8 million current subscribers,...

