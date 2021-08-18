Saints will not issue refund to 2021 ticket holders who refuse COVID-19 test, vaccination
When it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic -- which is once again surging due to the delta variant -- the New Orleans Saints aren't taking any chances. The organization has recently instituted a policy that requires fans to either be vaccinated for show proof of a negative PCR text within 72 hours for attempting to enter the Superdome in 2021, and those allowed in will still be required to wear a mask. They're taking their precautions one step further though, also announcing a policy that will directly impact the pockets of fans who've already purchased tickets for the upcoming season.www.cbssports.com
