Saints will not issue refund to 2021 ticket holders who refuse COVID-19 test, vaccination

By Patrik Walker
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic -- which is once again surging due to the delta variant -- the New Orleans Saints aren't taking any chances. The organization has recently instituted a policy that requires fans to either be vaccinated for show proof of a negative PCR text within 72 hours for attempting to enter the Superdome in 2021, and those allowed in will still be required to wear a mask. They're taking their precautions one step further though, also announcing a policy that will directly impact the pockets of fans who've already purchased tickets for the upcoming season.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 2

#Pcr Test#Covid 19#Vaccinations#Superdome#American Football#The New Orleans Saints
