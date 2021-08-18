Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visalia, CA

Hardware distribution company to hire 400

By John Lindt
thesungazette.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVISALIA – The “helpful hardware folks” say Visalia is the place for Ace … to build their distribution center. Illinois-based Ace Hardware, with its popular jingle “Ace is the place with the helpful hardware folks,” will open a 1 million square foot distribution center in Visalia in the next year. Developer Seefried Industries filed for a permit to build the complex on Aug. 6. The permit names Ace Hardware as the tenant. The permit is valued at $90 million with the contractor listed as Clayco who has built other projects for Seefried including the Amazon warehouse in Fresno.

thesungazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Porterville, CA
Local
California Business
Visalia, CA
Business
City
Visalia, CA
City
Fresno, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Company#Distribution Company#Ace Hardware#Hardware Stores#Seefried Industries#Seefried Western#Orchard Supply Hardware#Ace Cooperatives#Exeter Mercantile Co#Dinuba Lumber Co#Esfr#Home Depot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy