The 2022 Chevy Silverado Won’t Drive Until You Buckle Up

If you're buying a new vehicle in the United States in 2021, there are a few things that are a given. For one, it's going to come with mandatory safety features like dual front airbags and a rearview camera. It's also going to have at least a basic air conditioning system. Soon, it will be difficult to find a new car that doesn't speak to your smartphone via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. But Chevrolet hasn't entirely let go of the past. And no, we aren't talking about the Express van that has been on sale in the same basic form for over a quarter of a century and that only recently ditched a CD player. We're talking about the fact that in 2021, you can still spend over $40,000 on a Chevy Silverado 3500HD that has manual window winders!