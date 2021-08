The venerable Alabama Football vs. Tennessee Volunteers rivalry is no more. It was truly great for many decades. Until the Vols faded like shrinking, rear-view mirror images of Knoxville, seen by exiting Tennessee players. The current streak of 14 Alabama Football wins obliterated the Vols qualifying as a Crimson Tide rival. When the Vols come to Tuscaloosa in October it will be Homecoming weekend. Poll Tennessee fans and most would say not playing the Tide every season would be fine with them. Recent proof comes from the Vols program returning unsold tickets for this season’s game.