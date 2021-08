Nico Ali Walsh takes pride in his contributions, having taught his grandfather some magic tricks. There was the fake thumb gimmick, the card tricks and the disappearing acts. But five years after his grandfather, legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, died at 74, Ali Walsh is looking forward to adding to the family legacy as he embarks on his own pro career. The 21-year-old middleweight will make his professional debut on ESPN as part of the main card of Saturday’s fight between Joshua Franco and Andrew Moloney in Tulsa.