Biden Extends Mask Order At US Ports And Ferries

By John Konrad
gcaptain.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration confirmed late on Tuesday it plans to extend requirements for travelers to wear masks aboard ferries, at ports, and all other public transportation modes. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will extend provisions of President Biden’s Executive Order on Promoting COVID-19 Safety by requiring travelers to wear face...

