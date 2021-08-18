Cancel
Halestorm Rise Again With Empowering New Song ‘Back From the Dead’

By Chad Childers
Loudwire
 6 days ago
Halestorm are back with their first new music of 2021, announcing their presence with authority on the powerful new track "Back From the Dead." The song is the first release from their still-untitled forthcoming album that's expected to arrive in 2022. The group just released the video for the new...

Loudwire

Loudwire

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Person
Lzzy Hale
Musicloudersound.com

Bruce Dickinson: None of us had the balls to step up – but Metallica did

As celebrations marking 30 years of Metallica's seminal self-titled album ramp up, Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson has shared what the album means to him, and the effect it had on metal at a time when the genre was at a "crossroads". Speaking to Classic Rock magazine, Dickinson says: "Ourselves,...
MusicPosted by
103GBF

Hear Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Roar on New Slothrust Song ‘The Next Curse’

Boston rockers Slothrust have dropped a new song called "The Next Curse," which features a powerful roar from none other than Halestorm's Lzzy Hale. The song discusses a problem the whole world is facing right now — climate change — which sees absolutely no discrimination. The combination of Slothrust frontwoman Leah Wellbaum's soothing vocals with Hale's powerful pipes makes for a perfect audial juxtaposition.
Music94.3 Jack FM

The Scorpions introduce song from forthcoming album in a new rehearsal video

The Scorpions have given fans a taste of one of the new songs that’s expected to appear on the band’s upcoming studio album. A video clip of the veteran German rockers rehearsing a tune, apparently called “Seventh Son,” has been posted on the official social media sites of the group and of drummer Mikkey Dee.
Musicdecaturradio.com

Halestorm To Release New Single This Week

Halestorm are preparing to release a new song called “Back from the Dead” tomorrow (Wednesday, August 18th). The band has shared a look at some behind-the-scenes photos from the song's video with Heavy Consequence. The pictures include images of Lzzy Hale in a bodybag in the morgue, tools from the...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Turnstile release heavy/atmospheric new song “Fly Again”

Pre-order a vinyl copy of Turnstile's new album in our store. Turnstile's highly anticipated new album Glow On arrives in two weeks via Roadrunner (pre-order a vinyl copy), and today they've released its seventh and final single, "Fly Again." This one's mid-tempo and atmospheric in a way that almost borders on heavy shoegaze, and it comes as no surprise that Turnstile are great at this kind of thing. Listen below.
Music1029thebuzz.com

Trivium Release New Song, Video From Upcoming Album

Trivium have shared a new song and video from their upcoming 10th album, called The Court Of The Dragon, due out on October 8th. The song is called "Feast Of Fire." Paolo Gregoletto told Antimusic.com, "There's always that one song you aren't expecting when you begin writing a new album. It could be a riff written on the spot in the rehearsal space, a lyric that pairs just right with a melody, or in the case of 'Feast Of Fire,' sitting right there in front of us in the middle of a demo that Corey (Beaulieu) brought in . . . I had the words 'Feast Of Fire' written in my running list of notes for lyric ideas that I try to amass before we record. Something about the phrase stuck out to me. It felt like the missing piece of the story we were trying to tell with this album, a climactic moment and a real centerpiece for the narrative . . ."
Musicguitar.com

Dream Theater are back with a new nine-minute song, The Alien

Dream Theater have returned with their first single from their upcoming 15th album, A View From The Top Of The World. The new track is a nine-minute epic entitled The Alien. The track is the opener for A View From The Top Of The World, and features some extensive melodic lead guitar courtesy of John Petrucci.
Rock MusicNME

Listen to Turnstile’s anthemic new song ‘Fly Again’

Turnstile have shared another preview of their upcoming new album – listen to the anthemic ‘Fly Again’ below. The song will appear on the hardcore band’s upcoming album ‘Glow On’, which is due to arrive on August 27 via Roadrunner Records. So far, the band have shared the Blood Orange-featuring...
Musicrevolution935.com

Kygo is back with a new Tropical House song

It is not a good summer without a track from Kygo. So, here we present the newest Tropical House piece, Love Me Now. The same sound, the same music, but this is what we expect from Kygo. His Tropical House sound is always catchy and easy to listen to. It is perfect for this summertime! In Love Me Now, Kygo chooses Zoe Wees‘s voice for a perfect round. She is from Hamburg and is very young, born in 2002, but with a tremendous vocal timbre. We sincerely hope she can grow up thanks to this featuring that already counts 500k views on Youtube.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Watch Megadeth’s Kiko Loureiro Nail Blindfolded Guitar Challenge

Undoubtedly up to the unusual exercise, Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has some fun shredding guitar while blindfolded in a new video with DragonForce guitar player Herman Li. The clip comes from a recent Twitch livestream Li did with Loureiro and subsequently shared on DragonForce's YouTube. Midway through the chat, the...
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Royal Blood Go Darker With Metallica ‘Sad But True’ Cover

Royal Blood once asked the question How Did We Get So Dark? as the title of one of their albums. Is it possible that Metallica could be part of the answer?. The U.K. duo lean into their darker tendencies to take on a pretty faithful cover of the Metallica classic, though Mike Kerr does unleash some pretty impressive riffing later in the track varying off the original.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

DED Defy the Darkness With New Song ‘Kill Beautiful Things’

After their 2017 breakout with the Mis-An-Thrope album, DED are back on the music radar with the new song and video "Kill Beautiful Things." Despite what the title might infer, "Kill Beautiful Things" is more of a cautionary warning than a directive. Singer Joe Cotela says the track explores more of the idea of trying to fend off those darker tendencies in life.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Iron Maiden Release Second ‘Senjutsu’ Song ‘Stratego’

Iron Maiden have just debuted "Stratego", the second track off their new album Senjutsu, in advance of the album's September release. The song arrives just under a month after the animated music video for the Bruce Dickinson and Adrian Smith co-write "The Writing on the Wall" dropped following weeks of fevered anticipation in the wake of the band's cryptic 'Belshazzar's Feast' teaser campaign.

