Getty photographer Gregory Shamus on shooting basketball at the Olympics
Getty photographer Gregory Shamus talked with FanSided about the challenges, highs, lows and most iconic sports photos from this year’s Olympic basketball events. The Olympics always create a slew of iconic sports photos and this year, Getty Images helped us round up the best. We’re also talking with specific Getty photographers about the challenges of the sports they covered and some of their favorite moments and photos. Here, Gregory Shamus talked about shooting Olympic basketball.fansided.com
