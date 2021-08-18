Texas A&M team awarded HRSA grant to expand mental health services for children

In spring 2020, the CF team hosted a mental health awareness day inspired by the mission of the “Hi, How Are You Project,” a nonprofit that provides a platform for the exchange of ideas and education on mental well-being. The CF event featured free mental health counseling, screenings and information tables, as well as videos and meaningful conversations. The event was made possible through a CF Humanities and Social Sciences Bank of America Grant and the CF Student Activities Board. As a result of the successful event, the CF faculty were awarded a $500 Constellation Award, which is presented to a group of faculty who design and implement an innovative program, project, or course that has had a positive impact on student learning at CF.