Texas A&M team awarded HRSA grant to expand mental health services for children
Nearly one in five children has a mental, emotional or behavioral disorder such as anxiety or depression, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or obsessive-compulsive disorder, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Unfortunately, about 80 percent of these children do not receive care from a specialized mental health care provider due to a variety of factors, such as a lack of mental health professionals in the nation, especially in Texas.vitalrecord.tamhsc.edu
