Online fraud now Isle of Man's most common crime

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates to residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through August 16, 2021. On Aug. 12, deputies responded to delayed vandalism of a 2021 Cadillac SUV in which the right rear tire was cut which caused it to flatten. The complainant advised that at approximately 11:55 p.m. after arriving home, she parked the SUV in her driveway. That morning at 8:30 a.m. when she was getting ready to go to work, she noticed that the right rear tire was flat. Upon inspecting the tire, the complainant noticed that there was a cut to the tire which started on the sidewall and up to the first row of tire treads. Due to the time delay and the lack of a witness to the vandalism suspect information is unknown.