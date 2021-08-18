Lawrence police investigating Wednesday morning homicide

UPDATE, 3:25 p.m., Aug. 19 | The victim has been identified as Daniel Evan Brooks, 66, of Lawrence.

ORIGINAL STORY | Police in Lawrence, Kansas, are investigating a Wednesday morning homicide.

Just before 8:30 a.m., LKPD officers responded to the Dillions at 1015 W. 23rd St.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a male suspect still holding a knife, according to a press release.

A male victim was found and pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim's dog was also injured in the incident and was transported to the Lawrence Humane Society where the animal was stabilized and is expected to survive.

Robert Earl Davis, 54, of Lawrence, has been identified as the suspect.

The press release states that Davis was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and cruelty to animals.

As the investigation into the incident continues, an affidavit will be submitted to the Douglas County District Attorney for charging consideration.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the LKPD non-emergency number at 785-832-7509.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

