‘We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert’ tops this week’s TV, streaming gigs
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Covid cases may be on the rise but the “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert” show will go on Saturday, Aug. 21, in Central Park -- and worldwide via CNN. The festivities begin at 5 p.m., with performers including Paul Simon, Andrea Bocelli, Journey, the Killers, LL Cool J, Babyface, Jon Batiste, the New York Philharmonic, Barry Manilow, Earth, Wind & Fire and pairings of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Smith and Santana with Rob Thomas.www.cleveland.com
