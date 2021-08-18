Cancel
Cleveland.com

'We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert' tops this week's TV, streaming gigs

By Gary Graff, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Covid cases may be on the rise but the “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert” show will go on Saturday, Aug. 21, in Central Park -- and worldwide via CNN. The festivities begin at 5 p.m., with performers including Paul Simon, Andrea Bocelli, Journey, the Killers, LL Cool J, Babyface, Jon Batiste, the New York Philharmonic, Barry Manilow, Earth, Wind & Fire and pairings of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Smith and Santana with Rob Thomas.

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio.

 https://www.cleveland.com
Posted by
Cleveland.com

John Cena and Pete Davidson test workout gadgets

John Cena knows a lot about working out. So, who better to test the latest in workout technology? John and Pete Davidson join forces to try out and review five fitness gadgets. Which will score the highest? See everything they had to say about the gadgets in this video. Cena and Davidson can be seen in ‘The Suicide Squad’ which is in theaters and on HBO Max now.
Posted by
Cleveland.com

Hofbrauhaus Cleveland schedules 2-day Oktoberfest

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Hofbrauhaus Cleveland has set its two-day Oktoberfest with everything from music to masskrugstemmen in September. Guests are encouraged to wear lederhosen (knee-length shorts) and dirndls (dresses). Here’s the schedule for the festivities:. 6-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. 6:30 p.m. - Festbier keg tapping/parade, opening ceremony for Oktoberfest.
Posted by
Cleveland.com

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Live Nation to hold job-hiring events

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Live Nation are holding open interviews for positions for the 2021-22 event season. For Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, interviews for part-time jobs will be 2 to 8 p.m. at the downtown Cleveland arena Wednesday, Aug. 25, and Wednesday, Sept. 8. Interested folks should enter through the Cleveland-Cliffs entrance.
Posted by
Cleveland.com

Ghost Pepper Taqueria & Tequila offers new date-night destination in Berea (photos)

BEREA, Ohio -- In a year with few parties and celebrations, Berea restaurateurs Katie and Kenny Kuhn made the decision to nix their party room. The room, located next door to their restaurant Suds Maguire’s, previously hosted private events -- like birthday parties, graduations and showers. Now, it’s become its own concept: Ghost Pepper Taqueria & Tequila, located at 1282 W. Bagley Road.

