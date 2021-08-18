Chair Yoga

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. ELXR classes follow a systematic structure that warms the body while elevating the heart rate. In the Fayetteville, Arkansas, studio, classes are held in a 98-degree room. But you can have an ELXR experience wherever you are, without any added heat, because the practice uses vigorous movement to raise your internal body temperature. Meditate for a few minutes in Balasana (Child’s Pose) or Sukhasana (Easy Pose), then move through some Cat-Cows, Down Dogs, or forward folds to warm up. Then, move through this invigorating practice. After this sequence, transition to the mat to lower your heart rate and rest. Move through some hip openers, seated forward folds, reclining twists, and Happy Baby. Finish by spending at least 5 minutes in Savasana (Corpse Pose).