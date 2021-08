Sheriffs investigating the deaths of a family of three who died in mysterious circumstances in California’s Sierra National Forest say there are “additional hazards in the area”.John Gerrish, his partner Ellen Chung, and their one-year-old daughter Miju, were reported missing by a relative at 11pm on Monday in a remote area 200 miles east of San Francisco, near the Yosemite National Park.Search teams located the family vehicle on Tuesday and found the bodies that evening along with their dog near an area known as Devil’s Gulch, in the Southfork of the Merced River, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office said.Mariposa...