Arkansas Switches to Morning Practices For Remainder of Week
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas was working in the Walker Pavilion during the open four periods for the media. Junior running back Josh Oglesby returned to practice on Wednesday while Trelon Smith was still not present. Redshirt freshman Dominique Johnson spent the entire open portion of practice with the running backs. With true freshman quarterback Landon Rogers moving to tight end that may allow Johnson to spend more time with the running backs.www.nwahomepage.com
