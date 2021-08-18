Cancel
THE BREAK-UP Writer Has Signed on to Direct a MURDER MYSTERY Sequel, With Sandler and Aniston in Talks to Return

By Jessica Fisher
GeekTyrant
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Break-Up writer Jeremy Garelick has signed on to direct a sequel to the Netflix rom-com Murder Mystery that starred Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. The pair are expected to return, but have not yet signed deals on the second film. The script for the film was written by James Vanderbilt, and Garelick will do a polish. The fast tracked film will shoot in Paris and the Caribbean.

