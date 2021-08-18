Cancel
Bedford County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bedford, Blair by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 11:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bedford; Blair A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BEDFORD AND SOUTHWESTERN BLAIR COUNTIES At 1102 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Royer, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Roaring Spring, New Enterprise, Martinsburg, Claysburg, Osterburg, Blue Knob State Park, Queen, Ski Gap, East Freedom, Saxton, Woodbury, Newry, Blue Knob Ski Resort and Altoona-Blair County Airport. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 9 to 25. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

