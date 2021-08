Haywood County, N.C. — A seasonal worker helping with the Haywood County fair has been sent to the hospital after part of a ride he was setting up fell on him. Haywood County Deputy Eric Batchelor, who was at the fairgrounds Monday evening, told WLOS News in Asheville the worker was placing jacks on the ride’s transport trailer. As he was doing so, one of the walls of the Umbrella Ride, which was disassembled on the trailer, fell on the worker.