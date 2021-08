Photo caption: On August 4, Vance Beach spoke with audiences at Britt Fest before the Keb Mo concert. Last summer, the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer hit Americans with seismic power. The publicity of gruesome footage taken at the scene in Minneapolis were shocking, and jolted communities across the nation to respond—and with urgent demands for changes. But, in spite of the mutual anger and sadness, there was not a shared idea for a best road forward; the calls for reform manifested in almost as many different forms as there are cities and towns in America.