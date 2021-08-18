Tourist sues condo after dumpster-diving bear startles him

“If you aren’t in the moment, you are either looking forward to uncertainty or back to pain and regret.”. We miss out on many blessings in life because we habitually rummage through our past, fixating on our regrets. Making a gratitude list is an effective strategy to help overcome the dark memories that still linger subconsciously and continue to haunt us. We will find that letting go of the old life helps us embrace the new life.