Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Tourist sues condo after dumpster-diving bear startles him

By Audacy Staff
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A California man on vacation in Lake Tahoe has filed suit against two companies claiming he was injured after being surprised by a dumpster-diving bear. John Donaldson said he was out walking his dog in Incline Village in September of 2019 when he opened the trash bin, and the bear lunged and charged at him, sending him running. Court documents say Donaldson tripped and fell, tearing his Achilles tendon and injuring his spine. He later required surgery for both.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Audacy

Audacy

33K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diving#Bear#Condo#Dumpster#The Condo Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Animalsmyrtlebeachonline.com

Bear in dumpster startled California man who then hurt himself in fall. Now he’s suing

A tourist is suing after he was frightened by a bear in a dumpster at a north Lake Tahoe town in Nevada, court documents show. John Donaldson alleges he sustained injuries to his leg and spine that required surgery after his fall at Incline Crest Condominiums in Incline Village on Sept. 5, 2019, according to court documents obtained by Courthouse News Service.
Religionhilltran.org

Dumpster Diving

“If you aren’t in the moment, you are either looking forward to uncertainty or back to pain and regret.”. We miss out on many blessings in life because we habitually rummage through our past, fixating on our regrets. Making a gratitude list is an effective strategy to help overcome the dark memories that still linger subconsciously and continue to haunt us. We will find that letting go of the old life helps us embrace the new life.
California StateSFGate

More questions than answers after autopsy of California family found dead on hiking trail

An initial autopsy has revealed few clues in the mystery of what happened to a California family found dead on a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest south of Yosemite. John Gerrish, Ellen Chung and their 1-year-old daughter Miju — as well as their family dog — were found dead at the Devil's Gulch area in the south fork of the Merced River in the Sierra National Forest, the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office said. Responding agencies treated the scene as a hazmat situation due to their uncertainty about the cause of the fatalities.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Family Relationships850wftl.com

Baby found dead after parents left her with a relative to get a break

An 11-month -old baby has been found dead after her parents left her with a “relative” so that they “could get a break. ”. The incident occurred last week in Indiana. Authorities say the child’s parents Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn dropped the child off with 37-year-old Justin Miller on Friday but then contacted them on Sunday when Miller failed to return the girl.
California StateNew York Post

California woman fights off crocodile while vacationing in Mexico

A California woman was attacked by a crocodile while vacationing in Mexico earlier this month — and was able to briefly fight off the beast before others intervened to save her, a report said. Eighteen-year-old Kiana Hummel’s trip with a friend to the Marriott resort in Puerto Vallarta took the...
Harris County, TXPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

“I will hurt your dad very bad,” mother tells children while she drives them at their aunt’s house, shoots their father to death and gets 5 decades in prison

The “Happily Ever After” didn’t mean anything for the Willis couple when they decided to get married and form a family years ago. The court process following the 2018 incident ended a few days ago when the woman was found guilty for shooting to death her husband and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Florida Statewfxb.com

Florida Man in Giant Bubble Washes Up on Beach

A Florida man in a bubble-like vessel recently washed up on a beach. He was trying to ‘walk on water’ from Florida to New York for charity! But he soon encountered “complications” which is how he ended up back on the beach after two days. He was alright but as it turns out, this was the fourth time he’s had to be rescued for this same exact thing!

Comments / 0

Community Policy