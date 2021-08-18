Tourist sues condo after dumpster-diving bear startles him
A California man on vacation in Lake Tahoe has filed suit against two companies claiming he was injured after being surprised by a dumpster-diving bear. John Donaldson said he was out walking his dog in Incline Village in September of 2019 when he opened the trash bin, and the bear lunged and charged at him, sending him running. Court documents say Donaldson tripped and fell, tearing his Achilles tendon and injuring his spine. He later required surgery for both.www.audacy.com
