Remember the coronavirus coin shortage of 2020? Well it’s back!. If you’ve been grocery shopping any other way but online lately, you will find that paying with cash and getting coin change back is not quite so easy again. Talk of another coin shortage began surfacing a couple of months ago and it has now hit the local area. Retailers such as Kroger and Walmart are not able to make the correct change for customers paying with cash. Cards are encouraged and, in some instances, there is just no ability for anybody to pay with cash.