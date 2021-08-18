Martha Louise Jobst, 91, of Earlham passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, August 16, 2021 at her home. Visitation will be held from 5-7 P.M. on Friday, August 20th at the Johnson Family Funeral Home in Earlham. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, August 21st at Zion Lutheran Church in Dexter. Burial will be at the Dexter Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Jobst Family Memorial Scholarship. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.