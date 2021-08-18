Teven Jenkins to have back surgery

LAKE FOREST,. ILL — After missing the first 15 practices of training camp so far, rookie tackle Teven Jenkins is set to have surgery on his injured back. Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy made the announcement on Wednesday morning ahead of the team’s practice at Halas Hall, finally giving a more concrete answer to his situation. The former Oklahoma State standout was a participant at Bears rookie minicamp as well as offseason activities in June. But when it came time for training camp, Jenkins has not been out there as he’s dealing with a back injury.