Montebello, CA

Teachers Return to California High School to Find It Overtaken by Rats

By Lawrence Ukenye
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
Teachers at a California high school returned to their classes in preparation for the upcoming year to find the building had been taken over by rats, the Los Angeles Times reports. Schurr High School was forced to close after dead and live rats were found on the floor, in classrooms and in cupboards. Feces was found on desks and there are fears it could be in the HVAC ducts, too. “I could hear rats running around in the walls and ceiling... Other rooms right near me were completely taken over by rats,” one teacher said.

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

