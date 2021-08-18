Cancel
PaxPower’s GMC Sierra Jackal Is Ready To Hunt Raptors With Up To 650 HP

Carscoops
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tuning company by the name of PaxPower has just unveiled its pumped-up version of the GMC Sierra 1500, dubbed the Jackal. The truck has been created as an alternative to the ever-popular Ford F-150 Raptor and is available with two engine configurations. Those GMC Sierra 1500 models equipped with GM’s 5.3-liter can be modified with a 3.0-liter supercharger that lifts grunt from 355 hp up to 500 hp. Meanwhile, Sierra’s 6.2-liter V8 can also be boosted by a 3.0-liter supercharger, increasing its output from 420 hp to 650 hp, almost within striking distance of the RAM 1500 TRX’s 702 hp.

