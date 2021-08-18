PaxPower’s GMC Sierra Jackal Is Ready To Hunt Raptors With Up To 650 HP

General Motors is storing built-shy examples of its Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD pickups in a parking lot at the Bishop International Airport in Flint, Michigan. According to The Detroit Free Press, GM has leased 16 acres of paved parking lot space at the airport in order to store thousands of Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD trucks. The pickups being stored at the airport are partially completed examples that are awaiting electronic semiconductor chips and other electronic components before being sent to dealers. This strategy, which is referred to by GM as building shy, allows the automaker to keep trucks rolling off the assembly line even if it doesn’t have all the parts necessary to complete them. The trucks are then brought back into the plant to be completed once the parts are received and shipped out to dealers.