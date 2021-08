When Leeds, U.K. post-punks Gang Of Four first appeared on American shores in 1980, they were simultaneously startling, exciting, fierce, warm, familiar and yet shockingly new. They were clearly unthinkable without punk, yet they didn’t play standard-issue Ramones–isms in a leather jacket. They were as angry and leftist in their politics as the Clash, but they seemingly came to destroy rock ‘n’ roll, not play it—a frequent threat of early punk that flashed less and less literally as time marched on. Guitarist Andy Gill handled his Strat like a man who delights in cranking his amp to Metallica volume, then hurling his guitar down a staircase.