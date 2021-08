DETROIT -- The preseason doesn’t really matter, and anyone watching the Lions back in 2008 can tell you that. They won all four of their exhibition games that year, before going on to become the first team to lose all 16 games that actually count. Those “Preseason Champs” shirts are still floating around Detroit, a nice reminder to not overreact to anything that happens tonight when the club opens its exhibition slate by hosting the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field.