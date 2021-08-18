Commissioners Get Vaccine Help from Camden Influencers
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – With COVID-19 cases rising across the country, the Board of County Commissioners is continuing to work with important influencers in their community to increase vaccine administration. The more transmissible version of the virus, the Delta variant, is spreading among the unvaccinated and increasing hospitalizations and sickness throughout the region underscoring the need for vaccinations.www.camdencounty.com
