Actress Liz Kate talks making feature film debut in 'Dear Evan Hansen'

EXCLUSIVE: Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen) has been tapped for a major recurring role on the upcoming fifth season of ABC’s medical drama series The Good Doctor. Details about her character are being kept under wraps. They will be revealed in the Season 5 premiere, airing Sept. 27, when Jones will make her debut on the show. Jones is joining The Good Doctor as the popular series, from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature, is undergoing casting changes. There are three new series regulars in Season 5 — Noah Galvin and Bria Samoné Henderson, who recurred last season, and Osvaldo Benavides, who guest starred in the finale — while original cast member Antonia Thomas departed in the Season 4 finale. Jones is best known for originating the role of Heidi Hansen in the original Broadway cast of Dear Evan Hansen, for which she won a Tony Award. Her Broadway credits also include Pippin, Hair and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. In TV, she is recurring on CBS’ The United States of Al, Amazon’s Panic, and Paramount+’s Why Women Kill. Jones is repped by Paradigm and Jeremy Katz at The Katz Company.