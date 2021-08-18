Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Actress Liz Kate talks making feature film debut in 'Dear Evan Hansen'

fox5atlanta.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe popular musical 'Dear Evan Hansen' is hitting the big screen and Atlanta actress Liz Kate will be playing the role of Gemma. Kate joined Good Day to talk about the film, her connection to Georgia, and more.

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feature Film
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Good Doctor’ Adds Rachel Bay Jones As Recurring For Season 5

EXCLUSIVE: Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen) has been tapped for a major recurring role on the upcoming fifth season of ABC’s medical drama series The Good Doctor. Details about her character are being kept under wraps. They will be revealed in the Season 5 premiere, airing Sept. 27, when Jones will make her debut on the show. Jones is joining The Good Doctor as the popular series, from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature, is undergoing casting changes. There are three new series regulars in Season 5 — Noah Galvin and Bria Samoné Henderson, who recurred last season, and Osvaldo Benavides, who guest starred in the finale — while original cast member Antonia Thomas departed in the Season 4 finale. Jones is best known for originating the role of Heidi Hansen in the original Broadway cast of Dear Evan Hansen, for which she won a Tony Award. Her Broadway credits also include Pippin, Hair and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. In TV, she is recurring on CBS’ The United States of Al, Amazon’s Panic, and Paramount+’s Why Women Kill. Jones is repped by Paradigm and Jeremy Katz at The Katz Company.
Sugar Land, TXHouston Chronicle

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ star Ben Platt sets date for Houston-area show

Ben Platt, the Tony-winning star of "Dear Evan Hansen," is coming to the Houston area. SKY HIGH: Rooftop Cinema reopening includes kid screenings, COVID safety guidelines. He performs March 24 at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land. Tickets are $49.50-$125 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 27 at ticketmaster.com.
Moviesshondaland.com

Director Liesl Tommy on Making Her First Feature Film, ‘Respect’

On the final day of filming in Atlanta, Liesl Tommy was sitting in the cafeteria trailer of the Respect set. Around her, silver and red balloons filled the area, and the cast and crew members ate their last on-set meal together. Voices bounced around the room, celebrating the production’s wrap, reflecting the spirited atmosphere Tommy had endeavored to create over the 11 weeks of shooting. From the morning moments shared with Jennifer Hudson just before the day’s work began to the between-take sessions spent talking to students about her journey as a director, Tommy’s set had been alive with energy, with music, and with people. It was a stark contrast to how she would end up finishing the film, editing it alone in her Harlem apartment.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Mark O’Brien Talks Premiering Debut Feature ‘The Righteous’ With a Live Audience: “I Feel Surreal”

Mark O’Brien enjoyed a rare privilege for a pandemic-era director on Sunday night — being in a movie theater and seeing the opening titles of his debut feature, The Righteous, roll and hearing the sound of a live audience cheering and clapping after a late night showing at the Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal. “I’m getting on a plane riding on a high. I feel different. I feel a bit surreal, not even over my movie coming out, but that I watched it in a theater,” O’Brien, a first-time feature director, told The Hollywood Reporter as he flew to Chicago on...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jane Lynch, Sasha Pieterse, Nia Vardalos & More Join Netflix Family Film Series ‘Ivy & Bean’

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned first that Netflix has set the cast for their adaptation of Annie Barrows’ New York Times bestselling book series Ivy & Bean and that is Emmy Award Nominee Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Emmy Award Winner Jane Lynch, Pretty Little Liars‘ Sasha Pieterse, Oscar nominee Nia Vardalos, Garfield Wilson, Jaycie Dotin and Marci T. House. The group joins previously announced Keslee Blalock as Ivy; Madison Skye Validum as Bean and Lidya Jewett as Nancy in the series of one-hour family movies from the streamer. In the Elissa Down-directed and Kathy Waugh and Jeff Stockwell-penned screenplay, Ivy and Bean never expected to be friends....
Movieswearecritix.com

Liz Kate Says "Dear Evan Hansen" Got Her Through A Tough Time In School Before Landing Her Role!

Meet Liz Kate. The beautifully musically inclined new face on the block, who has just landed her very first major role in Universal Pictures' Dear Evan Hansen. We're almost one month away from the release of Universal Pictures' film adaptation to the Tony Award-Winning Broadway Musical, Dear Evan Hansen. We had the opportunity to chat with new comer Liz Kate about her experience working on her first major studio project, being the new character added to an already established story, her music career and how she and the rest of the cast navigated filming during COVID times on and off set.
MoviesEW.com

How Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever brought Dear Evan Hansen from stage to screen

Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever did a lot of crying on the set of Dear Evan Hansen. The film version of the hit Broadway musical (out Sept. 24) is an operatic whirlwind of emotion, with Platt reprising his Tony-winning role as Evan, the nervous, blue-polo-wearing teenager with a broken arm. When his classmate Connor Murphy (Colton Ryan) dies by suicide, Evan tells a well-intentioned fib that soon grows into a web of lies that brings him closer to Connor's sister Zoe (Dever). Platt, 27, and Dever, 24, had to navigate a tonal tightrope of romance, betrayal, and anxiety — as well as the difficult task of singing while sobbing. (Fortunately, they bonded off screen by quarantining together while filming last fall and connecting over their shared friendship with Dever's Booksmart costar Beanie Feldstein.)
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

This is what is known so far from the Dear Evan Hansen movie

A great libretto and a remarkable score were the key to Dear Evan Hansen become one of the most important events of Broadway in recent years. Since its premiere in 2016 at the Music Box Theatre From New York to date, the play has earned not only dozens of statuettes, but also prompted fans around the world to push for a film adaptation. And one day his wish was fulfilled: on September 24, the movie long awaited by lovers of musicals.
Moviesflickdirect.com

The Welder David Liz Gives The Scoop On His New Film

South Florida filmmaker David Liz debuted his horror/thriller movie, The Welder at 2021's Popcorn Frights Film Festival. FlickDirect Correspondent Allison Rose spoke with him about debuting the movie locally considering it was filmed in Homestead. Liz also reveals the double meaning behind the main character - The Welder. ABOUT THE...
MoviesTVOvermind

Ben Platt Reacts (Again) To People Saying He’s Too Old To Play Evan Hansen

The musical “Dear Evan Hansen” was a Broadway hit in 2016, winning Tony Awards and becoming the must-see musical that year. It also introduced a lot of people to actor Ben Platt, who had been in the “Pitch Perfect” movies and on Broadway in “The Book of Mormon.” But “Dear Evan Hansen” made him a star. Now, the musical – like so many other musicals – is being made into a movie, with Ben Platt in the role he had onstage. However, Ben Platt was 21 when he landed the role of a high school student in the musical. He was 25 when he stopped playing it on-stage. He’s now 27 and playing a high schooler in the movie, and people have opinions.
Movieswomenandhollywood.com

Tara Nicole Whitaker Making Feature Directorial Debut with Animated Pic “Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk”

Tara Nicole Whitaker has contributed to the animation of titles such as “Gravity Falls” and “DuckTales,” illustrated books like “Shady Baby” and the “My Baby Loves” series, and is a director on the upcoming “Proud Family” reboot. Now, she’s set to helm her first film. Variety reports Whitaker will co-direct animated pic “Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk,” marking her feature directorial debut.
Jersey City, NJnjarts.net

From ‘Evan Hansen’ to ‘Maybe We’re Electric’: New songs and book by Jersey City’s Val Emmich

Val Emmich, who’s been entertaining Jersey audiences for two decades, has yet to find a creative outlet in which he doesn’t excel. He’s acted in films, television and commercials, including recurring characters on “Ugly Betty” and HBO’s “Vinyl.” And while Emmich the singer/songwriter has released 10 albums and almost as many EPs, the Jersey City Heights-based husband and father somehow found time to publish a touching and well-received novel, “The Reminders,” in 2017. He followed that a year later by writing the novelization of the Broadway hit “Dear Evan Hansen,” soon to be a major motion pic…

Comments / 0

Community Policy