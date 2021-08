In recent years, the NHL has seen a plethora of first overall draft picks becoming outstanding hockey players. Star centers Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, and Nathan Mackinnon immediately come to mind while sifting through first overall picks. On the other hand, first overall picks often get called “busts” or “irrelevant” because they did not score four goals in their debut like Mathews or score 148 points in their first two seasons like McDavid. The New Jersey Devils’ 2017 first overall pick, Nico Hischier, often gets ridiculed and doubted because of comparisons to other first overall picks. However, he is and will be a vital piece to the Devils for many years, but his fifth year will be his most telling season yet.