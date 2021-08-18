Cancel
Museums

William King Museum Launches Brick Campaign

Greeneville Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam King Museum of Art’s campus is being renovated. First came the new Art Lab, and now the 20-plus-acre campus is being turned into a community park to promote healthy lifestyles for all ages. A Brick campaign fundraiser offers an opportunity to help support the arts and create a legacy that lasts. Go online to Williamkingmuseum.org/the-brick-campaign/ or Bricksrus.com/donorsite/wkma to order a custom brick, today.

www.greenevillesun.com

