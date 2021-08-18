Playa del Rey shooting leaves 4 people wounded, 2 critically, police say

A shooting in Playa del Rey on Wednesday morning left four people wounded, two of them critically, and prompted a search for two suspects, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Jefferson and Lincoln boulevards, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A man and woman approached the victims, opened fire and then fled in a vehicle, an LAPD spokesperson said. Detailed descriptions of the suspects and the vehicle were not available.

A wounded man was transported to a hospital by ambulance, while the other three victims arrived at medical centers in civilian vehicles, police said. No other information about the victims was disclosed.

News video from AIR7 HD showed LAPD officers conducting an investigation at the scene, which was marked by a long line of RVs parked along Jefferson Boulevard near the Ballona Freshwater Marsh.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.