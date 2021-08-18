Cancel
Lafayette, LA

CBS News Correspondent David Begnaud Returns Home to Report on Pandemic [VIDEO]

By Chris Reed
HOT 107.9
HOT 107.9
 6 days ago
As Louisiana drowns in COVID, CBS News sent David Begnaud back home to Lafayette to report on how much strain is now on hospitals. Begnaud highlighted in the story below just how difficult it is for ambulance services to find hospitals for patients in need. Many hospitals in the area...

