3rd COVID vaccine dose recommended for heart transplant patients
DALLAS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Health officials from across the country are recommending a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for some patients with weakened immune systems. The American Heart Association and American Stroke Association is recommending a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for heart transplant patients and those with weakened immune systems. This recommendation was issued in a joint statement from the two organizations.www.cnyhomepage.com
