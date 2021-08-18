The growing momentum of disinformation within cyber warfare
Today, federal defense agencies and information technology professionals have many tools available to them which aid in combating cyber-attacks from foreign and domestic threats. Deploying coordinated disinformation and influence campaigns as a means of cyber warfare is becoming an increasingly popular tactic for nefarious agents looking to target the public sector. Open-source, text-generating AI models like GPT-3 are growing in popularity and capable of quickly and intelligently creating false narratives. When deployed by bad actors, these tools can expand the reach and effectiveness of disinformation campaigns. Now is the time for defense agencies to prioritize programs that can spot and react to these threats just as they do with more tangible cyber-attacks.federalnewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0