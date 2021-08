Valencia coach Jose Bordalas was satisfied with their 1-1 draw against Granada. Bordalas was happy with the character by his players away from home. He stated: "The team made a great effort. They tried and we had a magnificent first half; we had chances to go into the break in the lead, and it's a shame about that goal in which we were overconfident in defence, but the team tried and in the second half we managed to equalise.