Financial Reports

Persimmon – Building Profits

ValueWalk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePersimmon plc (LON:PSN), one of the UK’s leading house building groups has reported interim profits of £480m today, a jump of 64%. Sales volumes jumped by almost 50%, compared to a lockdown-impacted performance in 2020 and the group successfully managed cost pressures to see margins rise by a full percentage point.

www.valuewalk.com

#Wealth Management#Uk#Lon#Psn#Pabrai#Hl Select Uk
Benzinga

19 High Dividend Stocks With 5%+ Yields

Investing for income is a difficult task right now. The Federal Reserve has kept interest rates at zero since the coronavirus pandemic, leading to lower yields across fixed income. Stocks aren’t much better, as record-high share prices has reduced the average dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index to just 1.3%.
BusinessValueWalk

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Rejects Starwood Capital’s Offer

What’s New In Activism: Monmouth R.E. Inv. Rejects Starwood Capital’s Offer. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) has rejected an improved offer from private equity firm Starwood Capital, saying its preferred bid from Equity Commonwealth (EQC) - a mixture of cash and stock valued at $19 per share - offers the opportunity for shareholders to participate in future upside over the certainty of Starwood's $19.20 per share cash bid.
Marketsinvesting.com

Commodity-linked stocks lift London's FTSE 100; PMI in focus

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 ended higher on Monday after recording its worst week since February, as heavyweight energy and mining stocks jumped, while a drop in business activity raised worries of slower economic growth. The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.3% with energy shares and miners leading the gains, both...
Income TaxValueWalk

UK Public Finances – Fast Improving

UK Public Finance data released this morning shows a sharp improvement compared to where the Government’s finances were a year ago. Public Sector Net Borrowing in July almost halved, to £10.4bn, although this is still the second worst July for borrowing levels since records began. Both sides of the equation improved; spending fell by £2.9bn to £79.8bn, whilst government tax receipts of £70.0bn were up by £9.5bn on the prior year run-rate.
StocksValueWalk

This Is No Tech Bubble

The Broad Market Index was up 0.71% last week and 45% of stocks out-performed the index. Estimize’s Leigh Drogan Is Launching A New Crypto Hedge Fund. Leigh Drogan of Estimize is starting a new crypto-focused hedge fund called Starkiller Capital after Estimize's merger with ExtractAlpha in May. He left investment management to build Stocktwits and Estimize, aimed at filling important holes in the market. Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Drogan On The Blockchain Drogan has been investing in Read More.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UK's Persimmon's forward sales rise 9% from pre-pandemic levels

(Reuters) - Persimmon, Britain’s No. 2 homebuilder, said on Wednesday current forward sales are up about 9% from pre-pandemic levels, allaying some fears of a cooling housing market after the partial removal of a temporary tax break. The company said its current forward sales position stood at 2.23 billion pounds...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Persimmon interim profits surge, Hochschild reports 'strong rebound'

The FTSE 100 is expected to open 17 points higher on Wednesday, having closed up 0.38% at 7,181.11 on Tuesday. Interim profits at house builder Persimmon surged on the back of increased demand and government support measures as Covid curbs were eased, the company reported on Wednesday. Pre-tax profit for the six months to June 30 rose to £480.1m from £292.4m on revenue of £1.84bn compared with £1.19bn a year earlier. The dividend was lifted to 110p a share from 70p. Forward sales were currently at £2.23bn, including legal completions in the second half so far, up 9% on the pre-pandemic trading year of 2019.
Financial ReportsValueWalk

Bankruptcy Lending Is Very Profitable

*The views expressed herein are those of the authors alone and are not necessarily shared by other persons at Lowenstein Sandler LLP. Each case is unique and the law is subject to interpretation. Arnott Opportunities Strategy Adds 44.8% On Uranium Basket Bets. Kenny Arnott's Arnott Opportunities Strategy generated a net...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Abrdn profit rises as outflows ease

Adjusted operating profit increased 52% to £160m in the six months to the end of June from a year earlier as fee-based revenue rose 7% to £755m. The FTSE 100 group swung to a pretax profit of £113m from a loss of £498m and kept its interim dividend at 7.3p a share.
MarketsShareCast

Wood Group interims rise as order book increases

Consulting and engineering company Wood Group reported a rise in interim profit as trading momentum improved in the second half and its order book grew. Operating profit for the six months to June 30 rose to £68.2m from £65.6m a year earlier. On a pre-tax basis, profits soared to £18.4m from £0.9m although revenue fell 22.9% to $3.2bn as Covid-19 delayed projects. The dividend was withheld.
StocksValueWalk

The Opportunity In Cannabis Stocks

Whitney Tilson’s email to investors discussing the opportunity in cannabis stocks; more Q&A about our advertising. Speaking of Empire Investment Report, one of our best recommendations was cannabis company Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF), which was one of eight stocks we recommended on September 16 last year to take advantage of the "blue wave" we correctly predicted in the 2020 election.
StocksValueWalk

Investors Should ‘Buckle-Up’ For Jittery Markets In September: deVere CEO

Financial markets are going to get jittery in September amid concerns over the Delta variant, China’s regulatory attacks and shifting monetary policies, warns the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. Against this backdrop, says Nigel Green of deVere Group, investors should...
StocksValueWalk

FTSE 100 Slumps 2% Or £50Bn As Investors Get Spooked

Stock markets around the world are weak today, with the UK’s FTSE 100 index of leading shares falling by 2%, or almost £50bn this morning, Investors are spooked by the virus once more, compounded by news that the Federal Reserve in the US may be on the brink of reducing its economic support for the US economy.
StocksValueWalk

45% of Family Offices Regard Cryptocurrencies As A Hedge

45% of Family Offices Regard Cryptocurrencies as a Hedge – Private Investors Increasingly Purchasing for Fear of Missing Out. Carlson Continues To Ride The AMD- Xilinx Merger Despite Wider Spread [Exclusive]. Carlson Capital's Double Black Diamond Fund was up 0.01% net for July, bringing its year-to-date return to 5.34% net....
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Singapore Exchange said to be eyeing first US dollar bond amid acquisition push

(Aug 24): Singapore Exchange Ltd., the city-state’s sole equities bourse, has hired banks for its first dollar bond offering as it looks to diversify away from stocks business through acquisitions. SGX will hold investor calls from Tuesday for a potential U.S currency note, according to a person familiar with the...
RetailFXStreet.com

The Week Ahead - Fed minutes, UK, US retail sales, Persimmon, Balfour Beatty, Robinhood

Fed minutes 18/08 – the recent Federal Reserve rate meeting saw the US central bank keep monetary policy unchanged keeping the level of bond buying at $120bn a month. The Fed did acknowledge that the economy had made progress towards the goals need to look at tapering but there was still some way to go. The decision was unanimous. On the question of what signified “substantial further progress” Fed chair Jay Powell was typically reticent, declining to offer much more than various banalities on the topic. Various Fed officials since then have offered conflicting views on what progress might mean in terms of the labour market, and while the last two payrolls’ reports offer optimism on the employment front that a tapering of bond purchases may come this year, that jobs data wasn’t available to FOMC members at the meeting at the end of July. Powell did admit that discussions had begun on the mechanics of scaling back bond purchases when the time came, although there were disagreements on the split between MBS and Treasuries, with some arguing that mortgage-backed securities purchases should be scaled back faster, to take some of the heat out of the housing market. It is clear from recent comments from the likes of permanent board members Christopher Waller, as well as vice chair Richard Clarida that the Fed is much nearer to tapering now than it has been for some time and that it could come as soon as October, jobs data permitting.

