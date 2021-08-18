Cancel
Baltimore, MD

11 Members Of Baltimore Gang ’39 Babies’ Or ‘GreenTeam’ Indicted, Officials Still Searching For One Fugitive

By Ava-joye Burnett
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eleven members of a violent Baltimore gang known as “39 Babies” or “GreenTeam” have been indicted for multiple charges including participation in a criminal gang, first-degree murder, assault, and firearm-related counts.

Attorney General Brian Frosh joined BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison and the ATF to announce the indictment Wednesday.

WJZ obtained a music video where alleged members of the gang are seen flaunting guns. It appeared to have been shot at a Baltimore elementary school. The video had more than 460,000 views.

“Murder, assault and carjacking are among the hundreds of charges in the indictments of the members of the 39 Babies organization,” said Frosh. “These men used threats and violence to control their territory and retaliate against adversaries. They flaunted guns and money on social media and in music videos. Our partnership with the ATF and the BPD enabled us to link these defendants to multiple violent crimes and bring the charges announced today.”

Frosh said an investigation into the organization began after ballistics evidence linked the weapons used in two Baltimore murders to “multiple incidents including homicides, non-fatal shootings, firearm dischargings, carjackings, and other violent crimes.”

Officials said the gang’s primary product was cocaine and as stated in a release from the attorney general’s office, “The organization utilized threats and violence to control their territory and to punish adversaries.”

“The crimes detailed in this indictment are the kinds that hold communities hostage,” said Toni Crosby, assistant special agent in charge with the ATF.

The attorney general said the gang is connected to eight attempted murders and four homicides.

One of the victims was 17-year-old London Stuckey. Baltimore City police released video of the teen sometime before he was murdered in 2019. At the time, police were looking for the two people who were seen in the video following the teen.

The attorney general said the defendants range in age from 19 to 22. The men indicted are all from Baltimore City:

  • Gregory Beadles
  • Pierre Briggs
  • Damone Cornish
  • Raequan Fields
  • Stephen Harrington
  • Datwain Jackson
  • Karon Johnson
  • J’Quan Powell
  • Donye Thompson
  • Ramell Wilson
  • Jalen Wise

The ATF said Jalen Wise, 19, is the only defendant still wanted. He is described as an armed and dangerous fugitive charged with two counts of conspiracy. There is a $5,000 reward for any information leading to his arrest.

